Pune: BJP protests Rahul Gandhi's remarks; demands apology for insulting PM and country

On Friday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a demonstration in this location, protesting against comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that they deemed inappropriate. The party emphasized that it will not tolerate any negative statements made about the nation or the prime minister.

Jagdish Mulik, the president of the BJP's Pune city unit, and other party leaders and workers held the protest at Goodluck Chowk.

"Rahul Gandhi talks ill about Veer Savarkar and uses inappropriate words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and when he travels out of the country, he talks ill about the country. We will not tolerate if someone talks ill about the country or the prime minister," Mulik said.

"Yesterday, the court sentenced Gandhi to two years imprisonment. To this, he says he does not have faith in the Indian judiciary. How can he say that?" Mulik added.

The BJP leader added that Gandhi should apologize because he not only insulted Modi but also the entire nation's people.