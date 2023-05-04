Pune blast: ATS launches investigation into Sahakarnagar incident

An explosion occurred at an electronics store located in Pune's Sahakarnagar, on Monday night. Following the incident, the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has initiated an investigation into the matter.

During the early hours of Monday, a TV explosion resulted in severe injuries to one individual. Due to the nature of the blast and the extent of the damage, investigating agencies grew suspicious, leading to an ATS investigation being launched. The incident occurred at around 3 am.

Sahakar Nagar is a commercial area with shops selling various household appliances, kitchen appliances, and mobile phones. The shops stock a variety of items such as gas stoves, chimneys, gas geysers, water purifiers, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, mobile phones, batteries, and other similar products.

A two-storey building experienced a significant collapse due to a fire and explosion. The explosions were powerful enough to cause shutters, wall columns, stones, bricks, and other materials to fall onto the road below. Additionally, a motorcycle was completely destroyed in the incident.

According to local residents, two civilians were wounded in the fire, one of whom was a shop owner. The ATS has taken over the investigation of the incident.