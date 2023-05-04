Pune breaks record with highest April rainfall in 20 years

Last month, Pune experienced its highest ever rainfall in April, receiving 46.7 mm of rainfall, which set a new record. In the last 20 years, Pune had only seen double-digit rainfall numbers in April twice before, with 36.7 mm of rainfall in 2005 and 25.6 mm in 2011.

The unseasonal rainfall is caused by moisture-filled winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, as well as Western Disturbances, which are moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean Sea. These winds created a cloud cover over the city, along with thunder and lightning.

Khed received the highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours with 10.5 mm, while other parts of the city recorded rainfall ranging from 7 to 0.5 mm. In Magarpatta, which experienced 2.5 mm of rainfall, traffic jams were caused on the Pune-Saswad road.

Due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Pune, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding regions for the next three days.