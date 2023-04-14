Pune: Bull gores man to death during traditional cart race

During the Yatra festival of Lord Bhairavnath at Talegaon Dhamdere in Shirur taluka, a disturbing incident occurred during the bullock cart race, where a young man was pierced by a bull's horn in his stomach.

Vrishal Balasaheb Raut, a 35-year-old resident of Rautwadi, was participating in a bullock cart race with Umesh Raut, Rishikesh Raut, Dinesh Raut, and Akash Raut in Talegaon Dhamdhere. However, when the bull was being removed from the cart before the race, it unexpectedly attacked Vrishal and impaled him with its horns, causing severe injuries to his stomach. Sadly, Vrishal could not survive and was rushed to a private hospital in Shikrapur, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Yogesh Raut, aged 36 reported the incident to the Shikrapur police station. The police registered a case of accidental death in response. The news of his tragic demise has rapidly spread across Shirur taluka, leaving the villagers of Rautwadi deeply shaken and in a state of shock.