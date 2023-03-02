Pune Bypoll Election Results 2023: MVA’s Ravindra Dhangekar leads in 7th round in Kasba

The counting of votes for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections, which are the focus of the entire state, is taking place today. Kasba is witnessing a direct fight between Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and Mahayuti candidate Hemant Rasne. The Chinchwad assembly constituency had witnessed a triangular fight between Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti, Nana Kate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

Ravindra Dhangekar of MVA has gotten 25,897 votes in the initial trends. While BJP's Hemant Rasne got 24,623 votes. Ravindra Dhangekar leading by 1,274 votes