Pune: Cheque Scam Uncovered as PMC Seals 407 Properties with Bounced Payments

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has uncovered a racket aimed at evading property tax payments, leading to the sealing of 407 properties. An investigation into bounced cheques issued from a single bank account to avoid action on these properties has revealed the scam.Over 111 cheques were issued in the name of the bank account holder, none of whom owned any of the 407 properties. All the cheques bounced, raising suspicion of foul play. The total outstanding amount for these properties is estimated at Rs 1.86 crore."

The intention was clearly to cheat the PMC," said Deputy Commissioner (Taxation and Tax Collection Department) Ajeet Deshmukh. "A case has been registered against the account holder, and strict action will be taken. All the involved properties will be sealed." Adding another layer to the scam, three cheques were recorded as demand drafts at the PMC's multi-purpose facility center in the name of the same woman. Given that the facility's computers hold records of these demand drafts, PMC employees working there are suspected of being involved with the woman. The authorities have clarified that the bank account holder has no relation to the 407 properties. They have also prepared a list of properties against which the bounced cheques were issued.