Pune: Civic body to launch 'Signature Walk' to Sinhagad Fort and Shivsrushti

The Pune Municipal Corporation is gearing up to launch a 'Signature Walk' that will take citizens on a journey to two iconic destinations: Sinhagad Fort and Shivsrushti. This decision comes in the wake of the positive response received for the civic body's Heritage Walk initiative.

Officials recently conducted a demonstration walk to Sinhagad Fort and Shivsrushti, indicating their readiness to kickstart this new endeavour. The Signature Walk will involve arranging buses from Swargate, providing guided tours to these historic sites, and offering participants insights into their rich histories.

In addition to these locations, plans are in motion to expand the tour to encompass more historical sites. Furthermore, foreign tourists visiting the city will have the opportunity to join in on the experience.

Presently, the Municipal Corporation operates the Heritage Walk every Saturday and Sunday, spanning from Shaniwarwada to Vishrambaug Wada. Led by renowned city historian Sandip Godbole, this heritage walk explores various historic sites within the city's peth areas, commencing early in the morning at Shaniwarwada.

The upcoming Signature Walk initiative aims to provide citizens and tourists alike with an immersive exploration of Pune's rich cultural heritage.