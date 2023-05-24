Pune: Congress office bearer Vikas Tingre found hanging at his residence

Pune Congress office bearer Vikas Tingre (49) has committed suicide at his residence. Tingre, who held the position of President of Vishrantwadi Block Congress, was found hanging himself in the office of a credit society on Porwal Road around 6 pm on Tuesday.

The exact reason behind this suicide is not yet known. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and the body of Tingre was transferred to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem examination.

