Pune: Container turns over onto pickup truck, claiming one life and injuring two

A shocking incident has emerged from the Anda Point curve in Khandala Ghat on the Mumbai Pune National Highway. A container truck travelling at high speed collided with two pickup tempos approaching from the opposite direction, causing it to overturn onto one of the pickup tempos. Tragically, the driver of the pickup tempo was killed instantly, while two others, including a schoolboy, sustained injuries. The accident occurred earlier today.

Based on the information received, it was reported that the container truck was moving at a high speed from Lonavala towards Mumbai. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the slope and curve at Anda Point. As a result, the container collided with two pickup tempos and overturned. Tragically, one of the pickup trucks became trapped under the container. Regrettably, the driver of the pickup truck lost their life in the accident, while the two injured individuals were rescued by the 'Devdoot' department of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and social workers from Khopoli. The injured victims were promptly admitted for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the accident, multiple agencies, including Borghat Police, Khopoli Police, and IRB, arrived quickly. Utilizing a crane, efforts are underway to shift the container and extricate the trapped driver from the pickup vehicle.