Pune: Contractors of PMPML fined Rs 2.31 crore for strike

Six contractors of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) went on a strike that lasted for a day and a half because they had not received payment for their services. As per their contract with PMPML, the administration has imposed a fine on the contractors for the sudden strike.

Last month, six contractors of PMPML went on a strike that resulted in 1,664 buses being stopped, causing inconvenience to passengers. As a consequence, the PMPML administration has imposed a fine of Rs 2.31 crore on the contractors, and this amount will be deducted from their bills.

Despite the strike by six contractors of PMPML, the transportation service continued to serve passengers through its buses. However, the strike caused a lot of inconvenience to students and parents as class 10 and 12 exams were taking place at the time. After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) paid money to PMPML, the strike was called off after 30 hours.