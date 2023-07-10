Pune Crime Branch arrests two accused in Jejuri ex-NCP corporator murder case

In a significant development, the Pune police crime branch has made a breakthrough in the murder case of former corporator Maheboob Syed Lal Pansare in Jejuri. Two individuals, identified as Vanesh Prahlad Pardeshi and Mahadev alias Kaka Pardeshi, both residents of Dhalewadi in Jejuri, have been apprehended in connection with the brutal killing. The incident, which unfolded due to a land dispute, resulted in the tragic murder of Pansare on Friday.

Under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, the crime branch conducted an extensive operation, encompassing area searches, crime prevention patrols, checkpoints, and meticulous investigations across Pune. Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, the Pune City Police achieved a major breakthrough with the successful arrest of the two primary suspects.

Based on an anonymous tip, the specialized team focused their efforts on individuals from Satara in the Deccan area of Pune. The team executed a search operation in the Deccan area, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused. Both suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime, as well as other criminal activities.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the custody of Jejuri Police Station, Pune Rural, for further legal proceedings. The police's swift action in this case brings hope for justice and serves as a reminder of their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.