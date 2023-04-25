Pune Customs foils attempt to smuggle 3,500 live goats and sheep to Dubai

The Pune Customs stopped a smuggling attempt on Monday. The smugglers were trying to send 3,500 live goats and sheep to Dubai for the Eid festivities. The Customs seized a vessel off the coast of Ratnagiri to stop the illegal transport. The smugglers were attempting to meet the high demand for livestock during the holiday season.

According to an official, the officers of Pune Customs received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling attempt. With the help of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), they were able to seize the vessel which was carrying the livestock. The smugglers had tried to disguise the shipment as coastal cargo bound for Okha in Gujarat, but their plan was foiled by the authorities. The seizure was made at Vijaydurg Port in Sindhudurg.

A senior official from the Pune Customs stated that there was no previous record of the transport of livestock from Karnataka to Gujarat via coastal passage. This was not a common trade practice, and therefore raised suspicion.

The senior official also mentioned that the Pune Customs Commissionerate had received intelligence, which was yet to be confirmed, about the smuggling of livestock from the Konkan coast in Maharashtra. In response, discreet surveillance was conducted on a vessel that had submitted documents indicating domestic coastal supply.

As soon as it was observed that the vessel was no longer following its intended route and was heading towards Dubai, a Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to intercept it. The vessel had switched off its automatic identification system, making it difficult to track its location. Despite searching for five hours, the Customs teams were unable to establish contact with the vessel. A marine customs official explained that the vessel was not found in the expected vicinity of its route. Ultimately, the vessel was intercepted and brought to the Angre Port.

On April 21, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel carrying livestock about 90 nautical miles into the open sea. The vessel was escorted to Jaigad anchorage, where a team of Customs officers searched it thoroughly. During the search, incriminating documents were discovered, indicating a conspiracy to illegally export livestock using forged documents.

The vessel, its crew, and cargo have been detained for further investigation.

The official stated that all relevant local authorities, the DG Shipping, and animal boards have been notified about the incident. A relief action is also underway.