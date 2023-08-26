Pune: DRI seizes 101.31 kg of Methaqualone worth Rs 50.65 crore; five arrested

In a major operation, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have successfully confiscated 101.31 kilograms of suspected Methaqualone, valued at a staggering Rs 50.65 crore. Five individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case, according to reports.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officers intercepted a vehicle with Telangana registration plates at Pune on August 22, 2023. The subsequent meticulous inspection of the vehicle revealed four blue plastic containers containing white crystalline material. Preliminary field tests indicated that the substance was Methaqualone, classified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act.

As a result, the DRI seized the vehicle along with the 101.31 kilograms of the purported Methaqualone, which holds an illegal value of Rs. 50.65 crores. The detained suspects, hailing from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana, are believed to be engaged in various illegal activities related to psychotropic substances, including their sale, transportation, and export. It is suspected that this drug cartel's influence stretches across multiple Indian states and potentially extends overseas. The DRI, known for its role in combating import-export frauds and engaging in anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics efforts, continues to push forward with the investigation.