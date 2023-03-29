Pune: Elderly couple protest to demand property return from tenants

An aged couple in Pune, who were frustrated with their tenants and faced financial difficulties, initiated a symbolic fast inspired by Gandhi's principles. They called out to their tenants, demanding the return of their house by staging the protest in front of their own house in Bibvewadi.

An ABP maza reported, Avinash Phatak, aged 72, and Madhuri Phatak, aged 67, are the elderly couple leading the agitation. Additionally, 8-10 other elderly citizens joined their protest by sitting on a fast in support.

The Phatak couple had leased out their 'Saraswati' bungalow located in Sadanand Society to Atish Jadhav for a five-year period, to operate a nursery school named 'Kidzee'. The lease agreement expires later this year and states that the space must be vacated if the rent is unpaid for three consecutive months.

However, Atish Jadhav has not paid rent for over three and a half years and has allowed sub-tenants to use the premises for business activities. The Phatak couple has repeatedly attempted to contact Jadhav, but he has avoided meeting them. Consequently, the Phatak couple has taken legal action against Jadhav but has not yet received a decision.