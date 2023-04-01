Pune: Elderly couple wins legal battle to regain home

Dr Avinash Phatak, 72, and his wife Madhuri Phatak, 67, from Pune, have won a three-year legal battle to recover their home in Bibvewadi from a non-paying tenant who refused to vacate. The tenant has now agreed to leave the house by April 30 and to appear in court on April 5. Despite the couple's lengthy legal fight, the tenant had refused to cooperate and had even failed to attend court hearings.

After staging a protest that gained media attention, Dr Avinash Phatak, 72, and his wife Madhuri Phatak, 67, received help from MNS leader Vasant More and BJP MLA Madhuri Misal to resolve the issue with their tenant.

MNS leader Vasant More stated that although the tenant was granted relief from paying the past rent, they are required to attend a court hearing. After the hearing, the tenant will vacate the house and the case will be dismissed. When discussing the situation with the tenant, it was agreed that they would pay the rent owed, but there were concerns about trust in the future. As a result, the decision was made to return the house to the owners. The elderly couple who owns the house has also agreed not to pursue the outstanding rent owed by the tenant.

The Phatak couple conveyed their gratitude towards all those who supported them in their struggle for justice. They feel relieved now that they can soon return to their home, after facing a lengthy and challenging legal dispute.