Pune: Elderly man commits suicide due to speaker noise and humiliation

A shocking incident has occurred in Pune, where a 70-year-old individual tragically took their own life due to being fed up with the voice of a speaker and enduring humiliation. The incident occurred in the Yerawada area of Pune. Five people have been arrested, and a case has been registered at the Yerawada police station.

The deceased individual has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe (70). Pandurang Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe has lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station regarding this incident. The police have arrested Chetan Bele, Devesh alias Nanya Pawar, Yash Mohite, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jai Tanaji Bhadkumbhe.

Chetan Bele resides near the residence of the complainant, Salunkhe. The speaker was installed at Bele's house due to an ongoing Haldi ceremony. Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe approached the location and requested that the noise be reduced as he was sensitive to the sound of the speaker. In response, the accused individuals insulted him and forcibly ejected him from the premises.

Once again, when Salunkhe went to the location to request a reduction in noise, he was subjected to a physical assault. Chetan Bele struck the complainant in the head, resulting in injuries. Subsequently, the complainant proceeded to the Yerawada police station to lodge a formal complaint. However, in an enraged state, the accused individuals once again assaulted the complainant's father, Dnyaneshwar Salunkhe. Overwhelmed by the pain and humiliation inflicted by the beating, he tragically ended his own life by jumping into the river from the Bundgarden Bridge.