Pune: Engineer lured with job offer, loses Rs. 39.6 lakhs

An engineer, aged 33, employed in Hinjawadi has been scammed out of Rs. 39.6 lahks in a job fraud that occurred in Old Sangvi from April 6 to April 14.

The woman was promised a job by the perpetrator, who then asked her to complete a task on her mobile phone. After the task was completed, the accused promised to pay her and asked for her bank account details for the same.

After depositing Rs 400 into the engineer's bank account, the accused kept demanding more money by assigning the engineer various tasks. The engineer, believing the job was genuine, paid the requested money into the accused's account for three weeks. However, when she didn't receive any payment in return, she realized she had been swindled.

After realizing she had been cheated, the engineer approached the Sangvi police station to file a complaint. The police have registered a case against the bank account holders from Borivali, Kalyan, and Chembur, as well as Sanvi Rathod and Arjun Chopra, who sent a link on the Telegram app.

The case is being investigated by the police, but the accused responsible for the fraud has not yet been identified.