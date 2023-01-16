Pune: FIR filed against famous auto dealer for asking women to "be a prostitute"

It has come to light that a young woman working as a general manager at a bike dealership on JM Road was asked to engage in prostitution. An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station under IPC sections 509, 500, 506, and 34. The alleged incident occurred between December 2021 and July 2022.

Sagar Pashankar (47), Sonia Gulati (35), Ravi Gargote (36) and Praveen Rahate (32) are the defendants. In this case, a 37-year-old victim has filed a complaint. According to the FIR, the accused embarrassed her with their obscene language. She has accused them of both mental and sexual harassment. The case is being investigated further by the police.