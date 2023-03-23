Pune: FIR filed against Raj Thackeray for provocative speech during Gudi Padwa public meeting

MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a public meeting at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, with a massive audience of thousands in attendance. During the meeting, he made remarks regarding the loudspeaker on a mosque and the unauthorised dargah at Mahim. Following this, a complaint was filed against him with the Pimpri-based Wakad police.

A complaint has been lodged by a person named Wajid Rajak Sayyed against Raj Thackeray for delivering a provocative speech during a political rally held on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The complaint demands action be taken against those who have hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, and it claims his speech was likely to create a rift between the two communities.

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray's dramatic revelations of an unauthorised 'dargah' coming up in the Arabian Sea off Mahim, the BMC rushed a team there and demolished it here on Thursday morning.