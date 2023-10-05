Pune: Fire breaks out at two-wheeler service station, engulfs around 25 motorbikes

A fire broke out at a two-wheeler service station near Navshya Maruti Mandir on Sinhagad Road on Thursday morning, resulting in the destruction of nearly 25 motorbikes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The fire control room received a distress call at 7:45 a.m., alerting them to the blaze at the TVS showroom located on Sinhgad Road.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Around 25 motorcycles were charred after a fire broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Pune city earlier this morning. The fire was later doused off.



(Visuals: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/Jr807qNX0b — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

The flames erupted suddenly, causing extensive damage to around 20 to 25 motorcycles displayed within the sales hall. In response to the emergency, five fire engines promptly arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine its source.