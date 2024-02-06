Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 11-Storey Residential Building in Mohammed Wadi (See Pics and Video)

A massive fire broke out in an apartment on the eleventh floor of the 11-storey building Majestic Yuriska near Delhi Public School in Mohamadwadi in Pune today at around 01:15 PM on Tuesday, February 6. Eight fire tenders, along with high ladder vehicles and a BA set van, reached the spot immediately. The firefighters rescued four female and two male residents of flat number 1104 who were taking refuge on the building terrace.

The fire was brought under control in time as the fire department reached on time, and the fire was controlled in about twenty minutes; the fire personnel brought the fire under control and continued the cooling process.

All the household materials in the flat have been completely burnt and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There were four residents in the flat when the fire broke out. Further details are still awaited.