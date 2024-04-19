Pune Firing Spree Continues: Fourth Incident in 4 Days Reported After Another Case of Gunfire

As the Pune city police are finding their way to contain the Koyta gang incidents in the city, the usage of firearms and shooting occurrences have increased. The city has experienced gun firing for the fourth day in a row. A new challenge has been put forward in front of the Pune Police as the crime incidents are increasing each day. A recent firing incident occurred early morning on Friday, in the Yerwada area of Pune city.

According to the police, three shots have been fired at a man out of an old feud. The police have detained the accused Akash Chandale who fired the gun at Vicky Chandale seriously injuring him. The incident occurred near Agresan School in the Yerwada area between 3.30 and 4.00 am on Friday. It is being reported that the accused and the victim are relatives.

The use of pistols and guns during the election period has raised questions about whether the guns used in all four crimes are licensed or illegal. The police are yet to file an FIR in the recent case while further investigation is underway by the Yerwada police.

Four shooting incidents in Pune

The first shooting incident occurred on Jangli Maharaj Road (JM Road) on a builder identified as Dheeraj Dineshchandra Argade. In this regard, a case was registered against two unknown persons in Shivajinagar police station. The name of the person injured in the second firing has been identified as Jaywant Khalate (Rest. Ganajenagar, Hadapsar) who is an ex-serviceman and owner of a security agency. Sudhir Ramchandra Shendge and his son Rishikesh Shendge (both of Shewalwadi, Haveli) have been arrested by the Hadapsar police for allegedly opening fire at Khalate out of business rivalry. The third firing occurred near the Navle Bridge area in Pune when a casual demand for a matchbox escalated into a heated argument resulting in the use of fire arms, Ganesh Gaikwad (Rest. Warje) was injured in the firing as a bullet pierced his shoulder, and in the fourth and the latest incident, Akash Chandale has opened fired at Vicky Chandale in Yerwada seriously injuring him.

All four incidents have pointed fingers towards the functioning of the police and the control of law and order in the city. There has been a stir in the city and an atmosphere of fear has spread among the citizens as the firing spree continues in Pune. The use of illegal firearms has become a matter of concern for the Pune City Police.