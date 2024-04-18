Pune: Supervisor Stabbed and Pushed from Under Construction Building, Case Registered

A construction site supervisor was reportedly stabbed and then pushed from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in the Kondhwa area of Pune. This incident took place on April 16 at around 8:30 PM on the third floor of the Raheja Sterling ongoing building project in Kondhwa.

The victim identified as Pankaj Kumar Motilal Kashya. Following the incident, his wife Minakumari Pankarkumar Kashyap (30) a resident of Mohammedwadi, lodged a complaint at the Kondhwa police station. An FIR was filed against an unidentified individual on April 17 under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the victim had a video call with his wife before the murder. In which he had informed her that he will be home in next 10mins, Further probe revealed that the deceased and his friend were drinking on the fifth floor of the under-construction building. Authorities stated that an argument between the deceased and the suspect escalated into the fatal incident.

The unidentified suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the stomach and then pushed him from the fifth floor, causing his death from the impact. Police investigations indicate the deceased was pushed from the fifth floor but got lodged in a duct on the third floor. The crime went unnoticed as it was nighttime with no staff present. The body was discovered by workers on Wednesday morning around 2:30 PM, prompting immediate notification to the police, who then sent the body for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital.

The police are still working to identify the suspect and determine who the deceased was drinking with. Specific information on the suspect remains elusive. Further inquiries are being conducted by the Kondhwa police.