Pune: Gas agency denies connection to visually impaired woman citing disability

Sangeeta Kolhapure, a Mumbai resident, was recently transferred from Thane to Lonavala and subsequently rented a room there. As she required a gas connection for cooking, she approached Parmar Gas Agency in Lonavala to apply for a new connection. However, the agency denied her request, citing her visual impairment as the reason. When questioned about the denial, the agency stated that they were unable to provide the connection due to certain company rules. Sangeeta Kolhapure, on the other hand, emphasized that despite being blind, she needed to cook for herself. Prakash Parmar, the owner of Parmar Gas Agency, expressed concerns about potential accidents and the company's liability. Nonetheless, the company is considering the possibility of accepting an undertaking from Sangeeta Kolhapure in order to provide her with a gas connection.