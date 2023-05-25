Pune: Girls shine in HSC exams, outperform boys with higher scores

Once again this year, it is evident that girls have achieved success in the 12th examinations. Not just in the state, but also in Pune division, there is a higher number of girls who have passed. The statistics clearly indicate that girls have outperformed boys by obtaining a four per cent higher score. This serves as further evidence that girls, through their diligent studying, surpass boys and attain success in their exams.

A total of 132,800 students, including 107,892 girls, appeared for the 12th examination in Pune division. The combined number of candidates who appeared for both exams was 240,692. Among them, 121,427 boys and 103,238 girls successfully passed. A total of 224,665 individuals managed to pass both exams. The pass percentage for boys stood at 91.43 percent, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.68 percent. Overall, the pass percentage was recorded at 93.34 percent.

Out of the nine divisions in the state, Pune division has achieved the third-highest pass percentage for girls. The top position belongs to Konkan division, where girls secured a pass percentage of 96.41. Girls from Kolhapur division secured the second position with a pass percentage of 96.35. Pune division attained a pass percentage of 95.68, placing them in third position among all divisions in the state. Therefore, the girls from Pune have secured the third position statewide.