Pune: Guardian Minister sets May 17 for Baner-Balewadi project's first phase launch

During a project review meeting on Monday, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil directed the authorities to launch the first phase of the Baner-Balewadi project on May 17th. This project aims to provide water to the residents of the Baner-Balewadi area as part of the Equal Water Supply scheme.

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil has instructed the Municipal Corporation to prioritize the completion of pending tasks related to the Equal Water Supply scheme.

As per reports, the Baner-Balewadi project involves the installation of a 23 km water pipeline, which will transport water from the Warje water treatment plant to the Baner-Balewadi area. This will significantly reduce the reliance on water tankers for around 5-7 lakh residents in the region.

The meeting was attended by several officials including the Municipal Commissioner of PMC, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department at PMC, and the Superintending Engineer of the 24x7 Scheme.