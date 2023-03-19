Pune: Hailstorm in eastern part of Junnar taluka causes damage to crops

On Saturday afternoon, a heavy hailstorm occurred in the Nimgaon Savai area of the eastern part of Junnar taluka. This has caused significant damage to crops, causing great concern for farmers.

The hailstones have caused extensive damage to crops such as wheat, gram, onions, grapes, vegetables, and flowers. Heavy rain had already hit the area eight days ago, causing damage to cash crops such as grapes. As a result, farmers were already worried, and this hailstorm only added to their distress.

Over the past three days, there have been heavy rains and hailstorms in the areas of Aalephata, Belha, Nimgaon Savai, Mangarul, Jhapawadi, and other areas of the eastern part of Junnar taluka.