Pune: Honey-trap gang busted, women among 5 arrested

Kamshet police have succeeded in busting a gang that called the youth to meet them through a honey trap with the help of a young woman in Maval and beat them up and looted them. The accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh by threatening to upload the photos on social media while stripping the youths naked. The beating took place on Wednesday (Dec.1) at around 11 p.m. at Kamshet, Lonavla, Kusgaon, Wadgaon, and Talegaon. Meanwhile, the Kamshet police, recognizing the seriousness of the incident, managed to reach Shirdi and nab the accused, who had fled within 12 hours.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pratik alias Laya Arjun Nilkanth (age 24, Chhawa Chowk Kamshet), Rupesh alias Kawthya Vijay Lalgude (age 24, Kusgaon Khurd), Satish Krishnakumar Bidlam (age 28, Kamshet), Rohit Ganesh Chopde (age 27, Kamshet), Sahil Mahadev Bhise (age 20, Chinchwad) and the women (age 20, Vadgaon Maval).

A 24-year-old youth from Bedse (Tq. Maval) has lodged a complaint with the Kamshet police station in this regard.

According to Kamshet police, around 11 pm on Wednesday (Dec. 1), the woman accused called the 24-year-old complainant and his friends from Bedse on their mobiles and called them to meet them near Shivshankar Mangal office. Accordingly, when the complainant and his four friends went to meet the woman, the above-mentioned accused, who were sitting on the spot, beat the complainant and his accomplices with a leather belt, wooden sticks and iron rods. The accused then threatened the complainant and his friends with a pistol and made them sit in a car and abducted them, fearing that they would file a rape case against them.