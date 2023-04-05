Pune hospitals brace for third wave, increase Covid wards

As the number of Covid cases increases in Pune, hospitals are reopening their Covid wards to treat patients. The hospitals in the city are preparing themselves to combat the virus once again. Both private and government hospitals are making sure that there are enough beds available in the wards.

The current increase in COVID-19 cases is being compared to the initial phase of the third wave. However, the situation is manageable, and it is not as severe as it was during the second wave.

The state's health department has reported approximately 3,792 new cases of COVID-19. In response to the surge in cases, hospitals are expanding their capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients.