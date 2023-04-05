Pune: Husband trades wife to friends for money, booked

The husband of a 25-year-old woman has been charged along with two of his friends after he allegedly traded his wife to one of them for money. The woman filed a complaint with the police.

According to officials the man from Hadapsar, who was in dire need of money, resorted to forcing his wife into prostitution on Undri Handewadi Street after failing to secure a loan from anyone. The deplorable incident began in 2020 and the victim endured various atrocities while also enduring the cruelty of her husband.

The husband went further and managed to get 3000 rupees from two of his friends and forced his wife to have sexual relations with them. Two days ago, while the victim was walking through Rasta Peth, the husband's friends stopped her and threatened to kill her. They verbally abused and physically assaulted her when she refused to comply with their demands to engage in sexual acts.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police, and the authorities have taken the matter seriously by registering a case. The Assistant Commissioner of Police Desai is currently conducting further investigations into the matter.