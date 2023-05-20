Pune: Iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple attains tourist status

In an important step, the well-known Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple has been designated as a 'C' category tourist spot by the Pune District Planning Committee. This decision was made during a meeting led by Chandrakant Patil, the State's Minister of Higher and Technical Education and the District Guardian Minister, on Friday.

Earlier, the temple was not categorized, and as a result, it did not receive financial support from the district planning committee. Minister Patil stressed the importance of achieving a 'C' status in order to be included in the category list, which the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple has successfully attained. He also reassured that the temple will progress to 'B' and eventually 'A' status in the near future.

During the meeting, Minister Patil gave an assurance to the temple that it would receive financial support from the district planning committee to aid its development projects. Speaking to the media, he conveyed this message.

The acknowledgment of the Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple as a tourist destination in the 'C' category presents exciting prospects for its expansion and progress. This recognition brings along the assurance of financial aid and the prospect of advancing to higher categories, paving the way for the temple's enhanced prominence and enriched cultural impact on Pune.