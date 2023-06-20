Pune: Inmates engage in violent clash at Yerwada central jail, multiple injuries reported

In overcrowded barrack conditions, where the number of prisoners exceeds twice or even thrice the capacity, frequent conflicts and altercations arise among the inmates. At Yerawada jail, one such barrack became a witness to a heated dispute, with prisoners engaging in physical violence against each other. Stones, torn pieces of teen sheets, and kicks were employed as weapons, resulting in injuries. The involved prisoners belonged to various gangs from different regions, including Ravana Gang, Chikhli, and Warje Ramnagar. Yerawada police have taken action by registering a case against 16 inmates involved in the incident.

The altercation occurred between 10 am and 10:30 am on Monday at Barrack 8 located in Circle 3 of Yerawada Prison. A complaint has been lodged by jail officer Hemant Govindrao Ingole at Yerawada police station regarding the incident.

Presently, Yerawada jail has a maximum capacity of accommodating 2,526 inmates. However, the current population surpasses this number, with 6,484 inmates being housed within the facility. This overcrowding issue is particularly prevalent in the court inmates section, resulting in each barrack being filled to twice its intended capacity. Consequently, disputes frequently arise over various aspects, ranging from sleeping arrangements to access to bathing facilities and toilets.

These individuals belong to different criminal gangs. On Monday morning, a minor altercation escalated into a significant scuffle. The inmates resorted to using stones, torn pieces of teen sheets, and kicks to attack one another. Upon witnessing the incident, the vigilant jail guards promptly intervened, separating the involved parties and endeavouring to halt the fight. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the inmates were minor in nature. Yerawada police have registered a case, and Sub-Inspector Kate is currently leading the investigation into the matter.