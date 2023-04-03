Pune: Inter-College Football Match Turns Violent, 13 booked

During an inter-college football match on Thursday at Fergusson College ground, a dispute over ball position led to a violent brawl between two teams. A 22-year-old player was injured in the chest and shoulder during the altercation.

According to reports, the Pune Police has booked 13 individuals, including the accused Arnav Lonkar, Abhishek Singh, and Sarang Donadkar, for allegedly attacking players from the opposing team.

A case has been registered under sections 143, 324, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Deccan police station, following a complaint filed by Virendra Mahendra Pardeshi. He alleged that during the ongoing semifinal football match, players from the opposing team verbally and physically attacked members of his team.