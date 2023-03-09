Pune: IT engineer held for stealing gold bracelet

A high-profile IT engineer working in a reputed IT company in Pune was held for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet in Pune's Phoneix Mall on March 5, reported Pune Mirror.

She was caught on camera stealing a gold bracelet from Blue Stone Shop at Phonix Mall and on the basis of CCTV footage from the mall, police arrested the techie.

The report stated that the accused who has been identified as 31-year-old techie Anu Ved Prakash Sharma confessed to having committed similar theft in Pheonix in June last year.