Pune: Law student dies by suicide after friend fails to repay loan

Another distressing incident took place in the Pune district as a 22-year-old law student tragically died by suicide, a day after a girl in the same district took her own life.

Raj Raosasheb Garje, a resident of Patsara, Asti Beed and a student of a well-known college, had a bright future awaiting him. Unfortunately, he decided to end his life.

Garje had borrowed a considerable amount of Rs. 50,000 from his friend to help another friend in need. Despite Garje's persistent requests and attempts to recover the borrowed amount, his friend did not fulfil the promise. This situation caused immense distress to Garje, eventually leading him to take the unfortunate step of ending his life.

An investigation has been initiated by the police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli.