Pune: Leopard Spotted Roaming Freely Inside Katraj Zoo Premises; Authorities Deny Rumors of Escape (Watch Video)

Katraj: A leopard, which was in an enclosure in Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj had escaped on Monday. Despite the incident, the park administration has not closed the garden to the public for safety reasons or issued any such notice. Katraj Park attracts a large number of visitors. Since the leopard has come out of the cage, it poses a threat to zoo staff as well as tourists.

Questions are also being raised as to how the leopard, which is in the zoo's orphanage, did not receive proper security and care from the zoo administration. There have been various such incidents at the zoo in the past. Therefore, citizens are asking who is responsible for the security of the zoo. Rajkumar Jadhav, director of Katraj Zoo, said the leopard is still in the park and work is underway to locate it. CCTV footage revealed the animal roaming around on the zoo's premises.