Pune Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave With Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky prevailing until April 5th. However, from April 6th to April 8th, rain showers are anticipated along with generally cloudy conditions. This predicted rainfall is forecasted to alleviate the scorching heat, potentially reducing the maximum temperature to 37.0 degrees Celsius during this period.

Despite the rain, the IMD predicted that Pune's nights will be hot and humid due to the arrival of warm, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. The IMD has predicted that Pune will continue to have hot and humid nights in the coming days. The primary cause of this is the cloud cover, which keeps long-range radiation from escaping and heating the earth. The IMD has recommended that citizens take precautions against heat, and drink plenty of water with limiting their exposure to the sun, particularly around midday. According to IMD, Pune will have temperatures between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Pune continues to experience sweltering temperatures, with the Koregaon region topping the charts at a scorching maximum of 42.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.0 degrees Celsius. In the NDA region, temperatures reached a maximum of 41.0 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 18.0 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Lohegaon Airport area saw highs of 40.0 degrees Celsius and lows of 22.0 degrees Celsius. Pashan and Shivajinagar also experienced significant heat, recording maximum temperatures of 40.0 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 20.0 degrees Celsius on April 2nd.