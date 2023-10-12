Pune: Lonikand traffic dept takes action against noisy bullet motorcycles

The Lonikand Traffic Department has taken decisive action against individuals who had modified their Bullet motorcycles' silencers to create disruptive and loud noises within school and college premises in Wagholi. This crackdown has successfully curbed disturbances caused by motorcyclists on these educational campuses.

Parents had expressed concerns about various issues, including driving without a valid license, carrying triple passengers, modifying Bullet motorcycle silencers, using mobile phones while driving, and creating disturbances with noisy vehicles within school and college areas. In response to these concerns, the Lonikand Traffic Police enforced strict measures, resulting in penalties imposed on ten Bullet motorcycles and other vehicles. This action has brought relief to local residents, ensuring a quieter and more peaceful environment within the educational institutions.