A major fire erupted in the furnace section of Sarloha Company situated in the Hadapsar Industrial Area at approximately 5 pm. The quick response was initiated, with two fire brigade vehicles promptly reaching the scene and effectively suppressing the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a large transformer located in the furnace division of Sarloha Company. Through the diligent endeavours of the firefighting personnel and the deployment of two fire trucks, the inferno was rapidly contained and eventually put out. Initial inquiries indicate that the fire might have been caused by the accumulation of excessive heat inside the transformer.