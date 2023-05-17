Pune: Man arrested for theft found dead in police custody

A 26-year-old man, who was in police custody for theft, was discovered dead in the washroom of Vishrambag police station, in a suspected case of suicide. The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6 am.

The police have identified the person who died as Shivaji Uttam Garad. Garad was arrested for stealing in a case reported at Hadapsar police station. The Pune city police's crime branch was investigating Garad. He was kept in the central lock-up inside the police station's building and had been in custody since May 12.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears to be a suicide case. CCTV cameras are present in the area, including the lock-up, but there are no cameras in the bathroom.

The city police have initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Following the standard protocol for deaths that occur in custody, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will handle the investigation.