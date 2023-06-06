Pune: Man loses life while rescuing cat from well in Khed

Tragically, a man lost his life while attempting to rescue a cat trapped in a well. The incident occurred in Chas (Taluka Khed) on May 6. The victim has been identified as Bhagwan Keshav Kale, a 44-year-old resident of Chas in the Khed.

As per the Khed police, the incident occurred when a cat fell into a well near a petrol pump in Chas at approximately 2 pm. In a selfless act, Bhagwan Keshav Kale, without knowing how to swim, bravely entered the water to rescue the stranded feline. Unfortunately, Kale drowned during the rescue attempt. The deceased's relative, Mamlesh Murlidhar Waghmode, has filed a complaint with the Khed police station regarding this tragic incident.