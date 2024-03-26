Pune Man Scammed of 16 Lakhs Under False Job Opportunity Promise in Finland

Pune: A senior man was duped of Rs 16.80 lakh by cyber thieves on the pretext of a job in Finland, police said on Sunday. A 58-year-old man from Range Hills Khadki has lodged a complaint with the police. The incident took place online between November 23, 2023, and February 21, 2024.



According to police, cyber thieves had sent a message on the complainant's mobile phone. He was offered a job opportunity in Finland, Europe. The thieves sent them fake documents. They demanded money from them for different reasons, saying they would have to complete documents for the job. On the pretext of a job, the complainant sent money to the accounts they would tell him. He sent Rs 16.80 lakh online from time to time. After depositing the money, the thieves started demanding more money. The man then lodged a complaint with the police after he came to know about the fraud. Crime Inspector Chormale is investigating.