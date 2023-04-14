Pune marks Dr Ambedkar Jayanti with 5000 kg misal, buttermilk for one lakh citizens

To mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the city of Pune commemorated the event by distributing one lakh servings of misal and buttermilk, amounting to a total of five thousand kilograms of food.

The Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Committee organized the distribution near the collector's office in Pune, with the presence of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and city leaders from various political parties. The celebrated chef Vishnu Manohar was in charge of preparing the five thousand kilograms of misal and buttermilk, and the preparations for the same commenced as early as 3 am on the event day.

The misal was distributed to all the citizens who came to pay their respects to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Along with the misal, ten thousand kilograms of millet were also distributed to mark the occasion.