Pune: Massive blaze engulfs Wagholi storage facility, no casualties reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant blaze broke out at a storage facility for milk products and beverages located in Wagholi, which is situated along the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway. The fire engulfed a large portion of the stored goods and a refrigeration truck. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the incident.

The Fire Brigade of the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) reported that the fire broke out during the early hours at the Sai Trading Company's storage facility situated in the Ubalenagar area of Wagholi, specifically at Kawade Vasti.

The fire department received an emergency call, and two fire trucks from PMRDA quickly arrived at the location. The team successfully extinguished the rapidly spreading fire, ensuring everyone's safety. They were able to remove two refrigeration trucks from the area without any harm, although one of the vans was completely destroyed by the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. As a precautionary measure, the team left the premises as soon as the fire started.