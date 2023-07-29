Pune: Massive fire engulfs garage and scrap dealer shop in Kondhwa

In the early hours of today, a massive fire broke out at a garage and scrap dealer shop adjacent to Vijay Park society, close to the Kausarbaug area, just off NIBM road in Kondhwa. The incident occurred at around 6 AM.

The Kondhwa fire station's fire brigade responded promptly to the emergency and is currently working diligently to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated. To combat the blaze effectively, five fire tenders have been deployed at the site. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the incident.