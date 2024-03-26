Pune: MBA Student Attacked with Acid-like Chemical in Symbiosis Hostel

A 24-year-old MBA student studying at Symbiosis College in Pune was attacked with an acid-like chemical while he was sleeping in his hostel room at Symbiosis Boys Hostel at Range Hills in Khadki.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 PM on March 23 when the victim Ashishkumar Narendrakumar Das (age 24, resident of Symbosys Boys Hostel, Khadki) was sleeping in his room number 414 when an unknown person entered his room and poured acid-like liquid in a plastic mug and then emptied the mug on the victim's body while he was fast asleep and fled the spot by locking the room from outside. The victim woke up to a burning sensation and tried to escape his room, but he failed as the room was locked from outside. Hearing Das screaming other students from the hostel gathered near his room rescued him from the room and rushed him to the hospital. The students informed the police about the incident accordingly Assistant Police Commissioner Arti Bansode and Senior Police Inspector Girishkumar Dighaokar visited the spot.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under sections 323(A), 342 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Initial investigation by the police suggests that the crime was a result of mischief by a fellow hostel mate. The police have recovered the CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.