Pune Metro introduces 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass' for students

Pune Metro has introduced the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass' as a student-friendly initiative aimed at simplifying and economizing student commuting. The launch of this pass includes an exciting offer, with the first 10,000 cards being provided free of charge to students, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Powered by HDFC Bank's National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) prepaid system, the 'One Pune Vidyarthi Pass' offers contactless transactions with fare calculations based on entry and exit taps. The pass has a transaction limit of ₹2,000 per transaction, allowing up to 20 contactless transactions daily. Users can conveniently recharge their passes at station counters, digital kiosks, or online via the 'One Pune Card' customer portal.

After the initial free offer, the pass will feature a transparent fee structure to ensure affordability. The card issuance fee is set at ₹150, with an annual fee of ₹75. A fee of 1.8% of the recharge value, not exceeding ₹12, is applied when loading or topping up the card. Card replacement or re-issuance comes with a fee of ₹150. The pass also offers the convenience of checking the balance without any additional charge.

It's important to note that all mentioned fees and charges exclude GST and are subject to the terms and conditions outlined by the Pune Metro Rail Project. This initiative is expected to provide students with a cost-effective and hassle-free commuting option in Pune.