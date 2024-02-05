Pune Metro Successfully Conducts Trial Run Below Mutha River

In a significant milestone for the Pune Metro Rail Project, a successful trial run was conducted on the underground section from Civil Court to Swargate on February 5, 2024. The Pune Metro, comprising the North-South Corridor (Purple Line) and East-West Corridor (Aqua Line), spans a total length of 33.2 kilometers with 30 stations.

The project, which commenced with the inauguration of sections from PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College, has progressed steadily. Notably, the underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate covers 6 kilometers, featuring five metro stations: Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate.

The tunneling work, initiated on September 28, 2020, involved the use of Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM), including Mutha, Mula, and Pawan. Remarkably, the challenging construction of underground stations in densely populated and historical areas like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate posed unique difficulties.

पुणे मेट्रोसाठी एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण : मेट्रो धावली मुठा नदीखालून



A Historic Moment: Metro Train Travels Below Mutha River



Today, on 5th Feb 2024, metro train trial run was conducted in a approx.. 3.34 km section starting from Civil Court UG station to Swargate UG metro station. As… pic.twitter.com/dadipbVesY — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) February 5, 2024

The trial run, covering approximately 3.64 kilometers, commenced from Civil Court and concluded at Swargate UG Metro Station. The underground network's depth is noteworthy, with Civil Court at approximately 33 meters below the surface, making it one of the deepest metro stations in the country.

The Pune Metro project is 98% complete, with remaining work progressing rapidly. The completion of the underground line signifies a major step forward in connecting the central part of Pune to the metro network, offering citizens a fast and safe urban transport option. Once operational, the Civil Court to Swargate route will facilitate seamless travel for citizens, connecting key areas such as Kasba Ganapati, Dagdushet Ganapati, Sadashiv Peth, Mandai, Swargate Bus Station, Mukundnagar, Kasab Peth, Laxmi Road, Hospital, Gadikhana, Shanipar Chowk, Bajirao Road, and Tulshi Bagh.

