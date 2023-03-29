Pune: MSEDCL disconnects power supply of over 22,000 consumers over unpaid bills

The Pune circle's 5,11,614 domestic, commercial, and industrial electricity consumers still have arrears of Rs 102.26 crore and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has requested that they be paid immediately. So far in March, the electricity supply has been cut due to non-payment of overdue electricity bills despite repeated appeals.

In the last 27 days, 16,080 defaulters in Pune city, 3,616 defaulters in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 3,120 rural customers have been disconnected. MSEDCL has urged electricity customers to pay their arrears as soon as possible in order to avoid the drastic action of disconnecting their power supply.

Meanwhile, all authorised MSEDCL electricity bill payment centres in Pune circle will remain open during office hours on Thursday (30th March), a public holiday, to facilitate the payment of current and overdue electricity bills to electricity consumers. Furthermore, low-pressure electricity customers can pay their bills online at home via the Mahadiscom website www.mahadiscom.in and mobile app.

MSEDCL’s entire financial base is on the monthly recovery of electricity bills from consumers. Various dues have to be paid every month along with the purchase of electricity from the recovery of electricity bills. Therefore, the recovery of overdue electricity bills has been given a big speed.