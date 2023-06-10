Pune Municipal Bicycle Club hosts spectacular cycle tour ahead of G-20

The Pune Municipal Bicycle Club arranged an exciting cycle tour as a joyful tribute to the upcoming G-20 meetings in Pune. The primary objective of this event was to create awareness about India's role as the host of the G-20 summit and encourage a sense of environmental responsibility with the slogan " Ride the environment."

The cycle tour commenced with great fanfare as Vikas Dhakne, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the bicycle rally.

A remarkable gathering of approximately 2200 cycling enthusiasts wholeheartedly embraced this commendable endeavour. Setting off on their journey, these cycling enthusiasts pedalled through the city, following a path that included Pune Manpa Bhawan, Modern Cafe Chowk, Jungli Maharaj Road, Tilak Road, Abhinav College Chowk, Bajirao Road, Shaniwar Wada, and eventually returning to Manpa Bhawan. Participants from various age groups, including a significant number of enthusiastic children, contributed to the lively ambience of the event. As a token of appreciation for their participation, all cyclists were awarded prestigious G-20 commemorative medals.

The magnificent cycle tour not only displayed the city's dedication to the upcoming G-20 meetings but also highlighted Pune's strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Suresh Pardeshi, the Chief Coordinator of the Pune Municipal Cycle Club, skillfully led the ride, while Neha Bhavsar confidently guided the women's group. The event was honoured by the presence of several respected officials and staff members, including Chetna Kerure, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports Department, Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Encroachment Department, and Mangesh Dighe, Environment Officer.